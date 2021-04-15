2021 Mountain Science Expo: Backyards, Beakers, and Beyond

NCEI celebrates its tenth year of participation in the Mountain Science Expo , and for the second year in a row, the event is virtual. This year’s Expo theme, “Backyards, Beakers, and Beyond” will explore the science that can be done in homes, backyards, and around the neighborhood, particularly in Western North Carolina.

The Expo is a regional event of the North Carolina Science Festival , the flagship program promoting more than 200 events statewide in April. Besides NCEI, participants from 14 state, regional, and local organizations will offer hands-on demonstrations through a virtual learning platform.

2021 Expo Details

This two-day summit is filled with interactive programs and activities for students of all ages, with some sessions that are targeted towards specific age groups. The full program is completely free, but pre-registration is required. Check out the full schedule of activities on topics ranging from birds to lichen, and plan out the best sessions for your child ahead of time.

When: April 22–23, 9:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. ET

Visit us at NCEI’s virtual activity booth to learn how to create your own rain gauge and contribute weather observations to CoCoRaHS , the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.

When: April 23, 11:15 a.m.–11:45 a.m. ET

Who: Grades 3-5