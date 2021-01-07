Participating in the 2021 AMS Annual Meeting

Our scientists and staff are signing in to the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting to participate in scores of virtual events and presentations from January 10–15, 2021. Originally planned to be held in New Orleans, the 101st AMS Annual Meeting is now planned to be virtual, with all oral and poster sessions, panel discussions, exhibits as well as networking and short courses available to registrants online. The meeting is the world’s largest yearly gathering for the weather, water, and climate science community, with approximately 4,000 scientists, educators, students, and other professionals participating.
The theme for the meeting is “Strengthening Engagement with Communities through Our Science and Service.” The theme emphasizes the need for adaptability and innovation to ensure AMS continues to improve decision making, research focus, and the understanding of the value of our science as it applies to the environment and societal needs.
NCEI scientists and affiliates have contributed to more than 40 sessions, presentations, and posters. Check out the schedule of highlights below to learn more about NCEI’s products and services being featured. Also, find information about conference activities by the Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies (CISESS). You can also follow #AMS2021 and #NCEIatAMS on social media for more updates on the AMS Annual Meeting and our contributions to it.
Communicating Our Science
Every day, NCEI communicates our work publicly to share ideas, generate new ones, inform the public, and create an understanding and awareness of our sciences. And we do this with the goal of benefitting society in the midst of an ever-changing landscape of technology and knowledge. Our staff regularly speak at conferences and events, develop visual representations of scientific findings, write scores of papers and reports, and create web and social media content, all with the goal of making our data, information, and science more accessible to you.
For AMS, the topics we’ll discuss range from monitoring drought to the uses of artificial intelligence. Browse our AMS talks, posters, and presentations for opportunities to learn more about how we communicate our science.
NOAA/NASA Annual Climate Report Town Hall and Invited Talks
The 2020 Annual Global Climate Report is scheduled for release Thursday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET. NOAA NCEI, together with NASA, will host a virtual Town Hall that day, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the report. Registered participants as well as members of the press will be able to engage directly with our leadership and scientists.
On Wednesday, January 13 at 1:15 p.m. ET, join us for “NOAA Geospace Radiation Environment Monitoring: History, Instruments, Products, and Future Directions.”
Thursday, January 14 at 4:10 p.m. ET, be sure to attend the keynote Core Science presentation, “Extreme Precipitation: The Merging Streams of Meteorology, Climatology, and Hydrology.”
NCEI Talks, Posters, and Presentations (All times are EST)
Sunday, January 10
- Applications of NOAA's Environmental Data to Emergency Real-time Crises: A COVID-19, Public Health and Climate Solutions Example, 6:30–8:30 PM
Monday, January 11
- Session 1A 35th Conference on Hydrology - Extreme Precipitation. Part I, 10:00–11:00 AM
- Societal and Health Measures of Vulnerability and Heat Impacts in the Southeast United States, 10:20–10:25 AM
- Session 2A 35th Conference on Hydrology - Extreme Precipitation. Part II; Understanding the Soil Moisture Spectrum: From Data Collection to Actionable Applications. Part I, 1:00–2:00 PM
- Extreme Precipitation Event Frequency Observed by the U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN), 1:15–1:20 PM
- Engaging Users to Identify Appropriate Drought Monitoring Methods and Indices for North American Countries and Territories, 1:15–1:20 PM
- Joint 2.3 - Social Vulnerability to Climate and Hurricane-Related Hazards in Puerto Rico, 1:20–1:25 PM
- Joint 2.7 - Verifying the Nationwide Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature, 1:40–1:45 PM
- Joint 2.8 - Using Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature Estimations from the U.S. Climate Reference Network to Generate Standardized Anomalies and Evaluate Extreme Heat Events, 1:45–1:50 PM
- Operational Near-real Time Drought Monitoring Using Global Satellite Precipitation Estimates, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Visualizing Drought Indices Using Remotely Sensed Near-Real Time Monitoring, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Exploring the Use of Standardized Soil Moisture as a Drought Indicator, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Poster 1B 35th Conference on Hydrology - 35HYDRO Mon - Extreme Precipitation, 2:00–3:30 PM
Tuesday, January 12
- Ocean Surface Datasets and Services at NOAA NCEI, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Initial Plans for the Calibration and Data Content of the Next Generation of the International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project (ISCCP-NG), 2:00–3:30 PM
- Colocation-Based Calibration of High-Resolution Infrared Radiation Sounder (HIRS) Brightness Temperatures, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Session 6 24th Conference on Satellite Meteorology, Oceanography, and Climatology - Harnessing Long Records of Satellite Observations for Climate Applications, 4:00–5:00 PM
- NCEI Environmental Data Access: Leveraging the Cloud—Supporting Users, 4:10–4:15 PM
- Reducing Artifacts in ISCCP Cloud Fraction, 4:10–4:15 PM
- The International Satellite Cloud Climatology Project (ISCCP) Status at NCEI, 4:15–4:20 PM
Wednesday, January 13
- Session 8 Ninth Symposium on the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise - Enhancing the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise through Partnerships, 1:00–2:00 PM
- Innovating NCEI Customer Engagement Approaches, 1:20–1:25 PM
- Making Climate Change Assessments Accessible, 1:20–1:25 PM
- Coastal Digital Elevation Models (DEMs) to Support Storm Surge Inundation Modeling, 2:00–3:30 PM
- Panel Discussion 9 Ninth Symposium on the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise - Pursuing Professional Partnerships to Support Decision-Making, 3:30–4:30 PM
Thursday, January 14
- Session 11 16th Symposium on Societal Applications: Policy, Research and Practice - Economics of the Weather, Water, and Climate Enterprise 2021; An Inquiry on Sector-Based Approaches to Climate Information Services, 1:00–2:00 PM
- The Value of Environmental Data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, 1:45–1:50 PM
- Joint 12.3 - How Does the MJO Affect Extreme Rainfall Around the Tropics?, 4:30–4:35 PM
- Building the Relationship Between Data Managers and the End User, 4:45–4:50 PM
Friday, January 15
- Joint 13 Fourth Special Symposium on Tropical Meteorology and Tropical Cyclones - Tropical Waves, Dynamics, and Intraseasonal Variability, 10:00–11:00 AM
- Panel Discussion 13.1 - A Model for Service Delivery and Decision Support for NOAA, 10:10–10:15 AM
- An Enterprise Satellite Proving Ground for NOAA, 10:40–10:45 AM
- Updating the Ruler for Climate Variability and Change: New Climate Normals for 1991–2020, 10:45–10:50 AM
- 2020 U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters—In Historical Context, 10:50–10:55 AM
- The COASTAL Act Wind and Water Event Database (CWWED), 1:15–1:20 PM
- Dynamical Downscaling Projections of Landfalling Tropical Cyclone Activity Over the United States: CMIP5/RCP4.5 Scenarios, 1:25–1:30 PM
- Surface Pressure: A More Skillful Predictor of Normalized Hurricane Damage than Maximum Sustained Wind, 1:40–1:45 PM
- In The Know About Climate Normals, 2:00–3:00 PM
- Cultivation, Management and Value of Interagency Indicators, 2:00–3:30 PM
- The Crosswind Doth Blow, 2:00–3:30 PM