Participating in the 2021 AMS Annual Meeting

Our scientists and staff are signing in to the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting to participate in scores of virtual events and presentations from January 10–15, 2021. Originally planned to be held in New Orleans, the 101st AMS Annual Meeting is now planned to be virtual, with all oral and poster sessions, panel discussions, exhibits as well as networking and short courses available to registrants online. The meeting is the world’s largest yearly gathering for the weather, water, and climate science community, with approximately 4,000 scientists, educators, students, and other professionals participating.

The theme for the meeting is “ Strengthening Engagement with Communities through Our Science and Service .” The theme emphasizes the need for adaptability and innovation to ensure AMS continues to improve decision making, research focus, and the understanding of the value of our science as it applies to the environment and societal needs.

NCEI scientists and affiliates have contributed to more than 40 sessions, presentations, and posters. Check out the schedule of highlights below to learn more about NCEI’s products and services being featured. Also, find information about conference activities by the Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies (CISESS) . You can also follow #AMS2021 and #NCEIatAMS on social media for more updates on the AMS Annual Meeting and our contributions to it.

Communicating Our Science

Every day, NCEI communicates our work publicly to share ideas, generate new ones, inform the public, and create an understanding and awareness of our sciences. And we do this with the goal of benefitting society in the midst of an ever-changing landscape of technology and knowledge. Our staff regularly speak at conferences and events, develop visual representations of scientific findings, write scores of papers and reports, and create web and social media content, all with the goal of making our data, information, and science more accessible to you.

For AMS, the topics we’ll discuss range from monitoring drought to the uses of artificial intelligence. Browse our AMS talks, posters, and presentations for opportunities to learn more about how we communicate our science.

NOAA/NASA Annual Climate Report Town Hall and Invited Talks

The 2020 Annual Global Climate Report is scheduled for release Thursday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET. NOAA NCEI, together with NASA, will host a virtual Town Hall that day, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the report. Registered participants as well as members of the press will be able to engage directly with our leadership and scientists.

On Wednesday, January 13 at 1:15 p.m. ET, join us for “ NOAA Geospace Radiation Environment Monitoring: History, Instruments, Products, and Future Directions. ”

Thursday, January 14 at 4:10 p.m. ET, be sure to attend the keynote Core Science presentation, “ Extreme Precipitation: The Merging Streams of Meteorology, Climatology, and Hydrology .”

