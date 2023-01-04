Participating in the 2023 AMS Annual Meeting

The world’s largest yearly conference for the weather, water, and climate science community takes place this week to further meteorological sciences. Our scientists and staff are participating in the virtual and in-person American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting from January 8–12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
The 103rd AMS Annual Meeting includes talks, posters, panel discussions, and town halls. A mix of scientists, educators, students, and other professionals will participate in the hybrid event. The theme this year is "Data: Driving Science. Informing Decisions. Enriching Humanity."
NCEI scientists and staff have contributed to many sessions, presentations, and posters this year. Find information about conference activities and presenters from the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service. You can also follow #AMS2023 and #NCEIatAMS on social media for more updates on the AMS Annual Meeting and our participation.
Data and Science Communication
Every day, NCEI publicly shares scientific work, which informs the public and creates awareness and an understanding of our science, services, and products. We strive to provide current information and benefit society in the midst of an ever-changing landscape of technology and knowledge. Our scientists and staff regularly speak at conferences and events, develop visual representations of scientific findings, write papers and reports, and create web and social media content. All of this is done with the goal of making our data, information, and science accessible to a broad audience.