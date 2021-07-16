Participating in the 2021 ESIP Summer Meeting

The online summer meeting of Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP) brings our staff to the virtual table to discuss innovative ways to make Earth observations more useful to researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and the public. The theme of the web conference July 19–23, 2021, is “Leading Innovation in Earth Science Data Frontiers.”

NCEI staff and affiliates from the Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies (CISESS) will give talks and lead sessions about new ideas, including the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques into Earth sciences. We are participating at the Opening Plenary, sessions about the uses of AI, and an educational workshop for teachers. Our participation supports the awareness and development of ideas and projects that increase data value.

The conference schedule covers many topics, such as best practices for ecological datasets, a standard vocabulary for metadata, technology for wildfire science, and much more. ESIP summer and winter conferences reinforce the organization’s overarching goal of providing knowledge that is responsive to societal needs.

Hundreds of participants are anticipated. For conference updates, follow @ESIPFed on Twitter or check the hashtag #ESIPFed.

NCEI and Affiliate Participation at ESIP Summer Meeting 2021

All times listed in Eastern Time.

Opening Plenary

Opening Plenary: Innovate @ ESIP

Ken Casey, NCEI, ESIP President

Monday, July 19, 2021 • 11:00 AM–12:30 PM

Teacher Workshop

Teacher Workshop: Exploring Earth, Wind and Fire via Earth Science Data

Trinity Foreman, Contractor for NCEI

One: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 • 1:00–5:00 PM

Sessions

Session: AI Data Readiness: Designing A Community-Driven Road Map for Data Standards and Tools

Eric Kihn, NCEI

Rob Redmon, NCEI

Yuhan (Douglas) Rao, CISESS/NCSU

Tuesday, July 20, 2020 • 1:30–3:00 PM

Session: New Frontiers in AI for Earth and Space: Big Data and Parallel Computing

Yuhan (Douglas) Rao, CISESS/NCSU

Wednesday, July 21, 2020 • 2:30–5:00 PM

Session: AI Data Readiness: What Does ML Training Data Interoperability Mean to You? Examples and Use Cases

Yuhan (Douglas) Rao, CISESS/NCSU

Thursday, July 22, 2020 • 4:00–5:30 PM

About ESIP

ESIP is a nonprofit, volunteer organization and an independent forum for addressing Earth science issues and assisting the missions of its agency partners. Besides NCEI, ESIP partners include NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the American Geophysical Union.