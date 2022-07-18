Participating in the 2022 ESIP July Meeting

Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP) wants data to be more easily accessible for all people. During the July meeting, the theme “Data for All People: From Generation to Use & Understanding” will drive the ongoing dialogue about broader accessibility issues and uses of Earth science data. Several of our staff and affiliate organizations are participating July 19–22, 2022, in Pittsburgh to advance ideas to make data more useful by researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and the public. It’s the first in-person meeting of ESIP since January 2020.

NCEI staff and affiliates from the Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies (CISESS) will give talks and lead sessions about a variety of topics, including data education at the secondary level, using artificial intelligence across applications, and building skills around cloud-native and cloud-optimized systems. Our people are slated to give talks about digital twin Earth—a planetary simulation for understanding complex problems—and hold sessions about the speed of innovation and its repercussions on decision-making. Learn more from ESIP.

ESIP July and January conferences reinforce the organization’s overarching goal of providing knowledge that is responsive to societal needs. For over 20 years, ESIP meetings have brought together the most innovative thinkers and leaders around Earth science data, forming a community of practitioners that has been useful for research and policymaking.

NCEI and Affiliate Participation at ESIP Summer Meeting 2022

All times listed in Eastern Time.

Opening Plenary

Ken Casey, NCEI, ESIP President

Tuesday, July 19, 2021 • 8:30 AM–10:30 AM

Sessions and Talks

Talk: Unlocking Intrinsic Interoperability in NOAA Data Toward Support of a Digital Twin Earth

Ryan Berkheimer, NCEI

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 • 2:00–3:30 PM

Session: Earth Science Data Use and Understanding for Grades 7-14

Douglas Rao, CISESS/NCSU and NCEI

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 • 1:30–5:00 PM

Data-a-thon: Enabling AI Application for Climate: Developing a Collection of AI-Ready Open Climate Data

Rob Redmon, NCEI

Douglas Rao, CISESS/NCSU and NCEI

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 • 2:00–5:00 PM

Talk: Data’s Disruptive Innovation

Dave Fischman, NCEI

Thursday, July 21, 2022 • 11:00 AM–12:30 PM

Douglas Rao, CISESS/NCSU and NCEI

Thursday, July 21, 2022 • 1:30–5:00 PM

Session: Cloud Pathfinders… Assemble!

Jenny Dissen, CISESS/NCSU and NCEI

Thursday, July 21, 2022 • 4:00–5:30 PM

Session: AI for All People: How to Make AI Useful for Earth Science Applications?

Douglas Rao, CISESS/NCSU and NCEI

Friday, July 22, 2022 • 11:00 AM–12:30 PM

About ESIP

ESIP is a nonprofit, volunteer organization and an independent forum for addressing Earth science issues and assisting the missions of its agency partners. Besides NCEI, ESIP partners include NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the American Geophysical Union.