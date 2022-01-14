Participating in the 2022 ESIP Winter Meeting

For more than twenty years, the most innovative thinkers and leaders around Earth science data have gathered to support information discoverability and accessibility. These efforts continue at the 2022 Winter Meeting of Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP). The virtual meeting from January 18–21, 2022, focuses on the theme of “Data for All People: From Generation to Use and Understanding.”

The ESIP Winter Meeting features plenaries, panels, short courses, networking, and working sessions to support data uses in Earth sciences. Topics range from engaging indigenous communities in data science to the intersection of open science and the private sector .

ESIP is a non-profit, volunteer community of science, data, and information technology professionals, including those from NCEI, our cooperative institutes, and our partners, who tackle data issues. ESIP works to improve Earth science data management practices and make data more usable by researchers, policy makers, and the public.

Besides NCEI, other ESIP partners and members come from across the globe and include organizations such as NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the American Geophysical Union. Updates from the conference are available on Twitter by following @ESIPfed or #DataForAll.

NCEI at ESIP Winter Meeting 2022