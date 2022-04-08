Continental Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

February 2022 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America -0.40 -0.72 +0.17 +0.30 Warmest 70th 1998 +3.59 +6.46 Coolest 44th 1936 -5.18 -9.32 South America +0.89 +1.60 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 8th 2016 +1.65 +2.97 Coolest 105th 1918 -0.98 -1.76 Ties: 2006 Europe +3.10 +5.58 +0.18 +0.33 Warmest 7th 1990 +4.11 +7.40 Coolest 107th 1929 -5.28 -9.50 Africa +0.72 +1.30 +0.13 +0.24 Warmest 26th 2010 +2.54 +4.57 Coolest 87th 1918 -1.06 -1.91 Ties: 1983 Asia +2.42 +4.36 +0.24 +0.43 Warmest 8th 2020 +4.10 +7.38 Coolest 106th 1969 -3.86 -6.95 Oceania +0.22 +0.40 +0.10 +0.17 Warmest 47th 1983 +1.87 +3.37 Coolest 67th 1917 -2.21 -3.98

January - February 2022 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +0.13 +0.23 +0.20 +0.35 Warmest 62nd 2016 +3.22 +5.80 Coolest 52nd 1936 -3.47 -6.25 South America +1.08 +1.94 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 6th 2016 +1.58 +2.84 Coolest 108th 1918 -0.91 -1.64 Europe +2.58 +4.64 +0.16 +0.29 Warmest 3rd 2020 +3.55 +6.39 Coolest 111th 1942 -3.86 -6.95 Africa +0.63 +1.13 +0.11 +0.21 Warmest 27th 2010 +2.08 +3.74 Coolest 87th 1925 -1.35 -2.43 Asia +2.45 +4.41 +0.21 +0.38 Warmest 6th 2020 +3.78 +6.80 Coolest 108th 1969 -3.57 -6.43 Oceania +0.70 +1.26 +0.11 +0.21 Warmest 20th 2019 +1.87 +3.37 Coolest 94th 1917 -1.59 -2.86

Seasonal

December 2021 - February 2022 Continent Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F North America +0.57 +1.03 +0.19 +0.33 Warmest 44th 2016 +3.22 +5.80 Coolest 70th 1918 -2.64 -4.75 South America +1.10 +1.98 +0.13 +0.23 Warmest 4th 2016 +1.55 +2.79 Coolest 110th 1918 -0.80 -1.44 Europe +2.01 +3.62 +0.15 +0.26 Warmest 5th 2020 +3.29 +5.92 Coolest 109th 1942 -3.11 -5.60 Africa +0.84 +1.51 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 15th 2010 +1.87 +3.37 Coolest 98th 1925 -1.07 -1.93 Ties: 1996 Asia +2.19 +3.94 +0.21 +0.38 Warmest 6th 2020 +3.22 +5.80 Coolest 108th 1969 -2.73 -4.91 Oceania +0.86 +1.55 +0.11 +0.20 Warmest 13th 2019 +1.87 +3.37 Coolest 100th 1917 -1.40 -2.52 Ties: 2017

Regional Temperature Anomalies

Current Month

February 2022 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.87 +1.57 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2020 +1.11 +2.00 Coolest 111th 1910 -1.00 -1.80 Atlantic MDR +0.86 +1.55 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.26 +2.27 Coolest 110th 1925 -0.90 -1.62 Gulf of Mexico +0.41 +0.74 +0.00 +0.00 Warmest 33rd 1932 +1.65 +2.97 Coolest 81st 1912 -1.43 -2.57 Hawaiian Region +0.61 +1.10 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 13th 2015 +1.04 +1.87 Coolest 100th 1910 -1.44 -2.59 Ties: 1961 East N Pacific +0.69 +1.24 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 15th 2015 +1.34 +2.41 Coolest 99th 1917 -1.36 -2.45

January - February 2022 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.87 +1.57 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2016 +1.09 +1.96 Coolest 111th 1910 -1.06 -1.91 Atlantic MDR +0.81 +1.46 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 4th 2010 +1.09 +1.96 Coolest 109th 1925 -0.88 -1.58 Ties: 2002 Gulf of Mexico +0.67 +1.21 +0.01 +0.01 Warmest 16th 1932 +1.41 +2.54 Coolest 98th 1964 -1.07 -1.93 Hawaiian Region +0.55 +0.99 +0.08 +0.14 Warmest 18th 1941 +0.97 +1.75 Coolest 96th 1910 -1.16 -2.09 East N Pacific +0.71 +1.28 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 11th 2016 +1.36 +2.45 Coolest 101st 1917 -1.33 -2.39 Ties: 2017, 1958

Seasonal

December 2021 - February 2022 Region Anomaly (1910-2000) Trend (1910-2022) Rank

(out of 113 years) Records °C °F °C °F Year(s) °C °F Caribbean Islands +0.87 +1.57 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 3rd 2016 +1.06 +1.91 Coolest 111th 1910 -1.05 -1.89 Atlantic MDR +0.77 +1.39 +0.09 +0.16 Warmest 5th 2010 +0.99 +1.78 Coolest 109th 1925 -0.80 -1.44 Gulf of Mexico +0.88 +1.58 +0.02 +0.03 Warmest 7th 2017 +1.30 +2.34 Coolest 107th 1964 -0.92 -1.66 Hawaiian Region +0.45 +0.81 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 26th 1941 +1.01 +1.82 Coolest 88th 1910 -1.00 -1.80 East N Pacific +0.71 +1.28 +0.07 +0.13 Warmest 15th 2016 +1.41 +2.54 Coolest 99th 1917 -1.44 -2.59

Background

The July 2015 Global State of the Climate report introduces the regional analysis report, which focuses on the analysis of temperature anomalies for six continents: North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

The regional values, similar to the global values, are derived from the NOAAGlobalTemp data set. The continental polygons are composed of the 5° x 5° grid points with center points in the respective continents. Then, in a similar way to the global analysis, the grid points are weighted by their area and averaged to compute a continental temperature anomaly time series. The anomalies are computed back to 1910, the approximate date by which all continents have station coverage sufficient to resolve values at the regional scale.

This regional analysis complements the global analysis by allowing us to understand and describe the state of an important climate indicator across a continent. It also helps to place the current continental temperature anomalies into historical perspective, displaying how the most current month, season, or year compares to the past.

Please note that all continental anomalies are with respect to the 1910—2000 average.

Region Definitions

